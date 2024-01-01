Deadly Feyenoord striker could join the Premier League this summer

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez could be in line for a Premier League move this summer.

Nottingham Forest are said to have made the 23-year-old a prime target, per 1908.nl.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutch source states that Feyenoord are not eager to sell the forward, who scored 26 goals last term.

Gimenez, who added a further eight assists in 41 games, is valued at £34 million.

He is said to be eager to make the move, as it would give him a pay rise and allow him to showcase his talent in a top class league.