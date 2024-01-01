Talented Tottenham trio set for loan moves this summer

Tottenham are expected to loan out youngsters Alfie Devine, Ashley Phillips and Jamie Donley before the end of the month as all three talents look for game time this season.

Mikey Moore, the 17 year old winger has reportedly been kept off the loan list as manager Ange Postecoglou believes he can compete for first-team minutes this season.

The England youth international had an excellent debut against Manchester City in May and could rival many first team assets for their spot.

Devine, Phillips and Donley however are looking elsewhere to help progress their abilities with consistent game time.

The trio have been impressive in preseason as clubs from around Europe look to add them to their squad before the season starts.

Spanish club Getafe are already interested in loaning 19-year-old Phillips who could relish the opportunity to expand his talents in La Liga.