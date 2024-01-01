Getafe in advanced talks for Spurs defender Phillips

Tottenham defender Ashley Phillips is set for a season in La Liga as he aims to play regularly.

The Spurs youngster is said to be a target for Getafe in the Spanish top flight.That is according to The Mirror, who state that Spurs are open to the move as well.

They see Phillips as someone for the future and not the present, which means he would be on the periphery of the first team.

Getafe have a solid reputation for taking on loan players and giving them regular game time.