Tah could make Premier League switch as Liverpool interested
Bayern Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah could be heading to the Premier League in a few months’ time.

The German was in line for a move to Bayern Munich from the German champions, but the deal fell through.

Per SportBILD, he is a target for new Liverpool manager Arne Slot, especially if he is available as a free agent.

Tah’s current contract at Leverkusen expires at the end of the season and he is not intending to renew.

The player is unhappy that he was not allowed to move clubs this summer and wants to control his destiny.

Tah will be able to speak to clubs outside Germany about a summer move starting in January.

