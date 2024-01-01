Fulham's Andre transfer could collapse after Fluminense president speaks out

Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt claims Fulham's communication has gone dark after inital bid for Andre was rejected.

Fulham have been keen on the Brazilian as the club attempt to replace Joao Palhinha who was sold to Bayern Munich this summer in a huge £47.5M.

President Bittencourt was honest about the interest in Andre but questioned why Fulham had gone silent after Fluminense counter-offer made this month.

Speaking to Radio Itatiaia he stated:

“There’s no negotiation

“There’s a proposal that was made, Fluminense made a counter-proposal and there has been no response to it yet. It’s been about 10 days.

“Fulham are the club that have been looking for Andre since last year, as well as Liverpool. In January they made a new bid. At the moment, what we have is a piece of paper from Fulham with a proposal, and a piece of paper from Fluminense with a counter-proposal. We don’t have an answer yet.”

The Cottagers are clearly not the only club interested in Andre as Liverpool have been rumoured to be looking to add some more South American talent to their side so Fulham will have to respond soon if they want to snap up the Brazilian.