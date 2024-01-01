Tribal Football
Szoboszlai's brace sends important message to Liverpool boss Slot ahead of Chelsea clash

Dominik Szoboszlai starred for Hungary as he bagged two impressive goals against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Monday night which will excite Arne Slot as he ponders his Liverpool selection before the Chelsea game on Sunday.

The Hungary captain helped his team to a crucial 2-0 win which puts them in contention for promotion in the Nations League with the side now being level with the Netherlands on points. 

Szoboszlai has three goals for club and country this season, something the 23-year-old needs to improve upon according to Slot who spoke how it is the biggest issue with his game at the moment. 

"I think something that we have to work on with him is that he's also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us," Slot told reporters in September when asked about Szoboszlai. 

"Last season he scored three (in the league) if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool his numbers need to go up. 

"But I'm really happy with the way he's done until now and I'm 100 percent sure that if he plays in a team with so much quality around him, with the quality he has he will in the end score more goals for us as well." 

