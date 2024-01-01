Colwill and Madueke praise each other and discuss Chelsea's bright start to season

Chelsea stars Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke have spoken on the club's form and have praised one another after a great start to their Premier League campaign.

Colwill has played a vital part under manager Enzo Maresca this term and despite being just 21-years old has cemented his position at the back and helped the Blues to a much better start this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender spoke on his form so far and how the team have become closer in recent months.

“It’s been a very good season and I feel like the boys are connecting a lot more with each other,’ Colwill opened.

“Personally, this year I feel much more confident. I know I can show my passing range a lot more. If the manager trusts you then it gives us the platform to go and play your best football. I think that’s what he has done with all our players.”

Madueke praised his teammate's ability and contributions to the side so far this campaign and was happy to see him make his mark on the side.

“He’s done very well playing centre-back," Noni said of his Chelsea and England team-mate. "It’s a great position for him, even though he is very good at left-back as well. He’s been leading the team as much as possible. It’s fun when you’re playing with your friends.”

“Wes (Fofana) and Levi are polar opposites, but they really complement each other. Wes carries the ball and Levi passes it.

“Wes is front and Levi is a sweeper, but if there are games when if we all need to be on the front foot then Levi can do that. He’s the control and Wes is the aggressor.”

The West London side are unbeaten in the league since their opening game against Manchester City and sit 4th in the table just 4 points behind leaders Liverpool. Maresca’s side face the league leaders on Sunday as they travel to Anfield.