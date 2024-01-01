Chelsea signing Estevao recalls upsetting Alisson

Palmeiras whizkid Estevao Willian has recalled upsetting Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in Brazil training.

The attacker will be joining Chelsea next summer when he is 18.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Guardian: "In shooting training, I started to hit all the shots and Alisson got a bit angry. He said he was still warming up, that I should wait a little bit. But I took it a bit seriously and scored many goals.

"He took it all in jest, but I hope that next year I can do again against him in matches. We’ll see a lot of each other in England."

The teen added, "Some people are born with talent, others have to work hard. Good examples are (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo. Messi has the talent, Ronaldo the effort. I look for both. Talent and dedication. Today in football you have to dedicate yourself, you have to keep to a schedule, train, travel, take care of yourself. You have to give up a lot. Without dedication you can’t get anywhere.”