Salah Liverpool SHOCKER: I'm more out than in; I've not received ANYTHING

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits he's closer to an exit than staying at Anfield.

Off contract in June, Salah spoke to NBC about his situation after his double in yesterday's 3-2 win at Southampton.

What's the latest you can tell us on your future?

"We are almost in December and I haven't received an offer to stay at the club yet so I am probably more out than in."

Would you like to stay?

"I have been at the club for many years. There is no club like this but in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."

I'm sure the fans would love you to stay?

"I love the fans and the fans love me but in the end it is not in my hands or the fans hands."

How do you feel that there hasn't been an offer, does that disappoint you?

"Of course, yes."

Have you spoken to the club about why there hasn't been an offer?

"I'm not going to retire soon. I'm focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."

