Szoboszlai happy proving Liverpool matchwinner

Dominik Szoboszlai was happy to prove the matchwinner in Liverpool's preseason friendly win against Real Betis.

The Hungary midfielder struck the only goal of the game in Pittsburgh.

He later told liverpoolfc.com: "Of course it’s always good to score and help the team for the win. I had some individual goals as well, set up to myself, but first of all the team is the most important. If as a team we are doing well, each player is going to do well.

"Yeah, it’s a little bit different compared to last year, but we are ready to do everything."

On his new advanced role, Szoboszlai said, "I think that’s the goal we want to do. So, if Harvey (Elliott) drops on one side, I’m going to the middle, and if I’m dropping on the other side, Harvey is coming to the middle. I don’t know if it’s going to be like this in the season but until the manager wants us to do this then probably we’re going to do this.

"Against the ball especially, we had to do this job with Harvey like if he goes, I cover his back, and exactly the same in the other way. It’s a lot of running, but (I got the goal)."