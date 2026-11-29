Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai mirrored the comments of his manager Andoni Iraola after a 1-1 Merseyside derby draw at Everton.

The two rivals kicked off a packed Sunday schedule of Premier League action with Szoboszlai firing the visitors ahead inside the opening minutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, that was undone by Jeremie Frimpong's unfortunate own goal, and neither side could edge out a winning goal after the restart.

A draw across the city leaves Liverpool on 22 points from 12 played so far this season and the Hungary international believes the Reds should have headed back to Anfield with more.

"I feel it's two points lost. Maybe we didn't play our best football, but I think we deserved to win. We had chances, we have to finish them. We can't let them come into a game when we're leading. We keep on going.

"We are trying to do our best. You can see we are growing as a team, starting to know each other better than before. The guys who didn't score for a long time are getting their goals. We're getting there.

"We click together very well. We couldn't keep a clean sheet, which is frustrating, but we have to learn from this.

"I always say we can achieve everything, but everything is hard work. We can't be sloppy like in the first half. We have to be there from the first moment until the last and that's what we need every week."