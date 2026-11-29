Tribal FootballPremier LeagueFrimpong's own goal earns Everton key Merseyside derby draw with LiverpoolFrimpong's own goal earns Everton key Merseyside derby draw with LiverpoolFlashscore UK StaffJeremie Frimpong scores an own goal past Alisson BeckerCarl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFPEverton come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against rivals Liverpool on Sunday.More to follow...AdvertisementAdvertisementMatch momentumFlashscoreMatch statsFlashscorePrefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more oftenAddAdd on GoogleMentionsEvertonLiverpoolPremier League