Frimpong's own goal earns Everton key Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool Flashscore UK Staff

Jeremie Frimpong scores an own goal past Alisson Becker Carl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Everton come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

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