Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola was clear in his frustration over a 1-1 Premier League draw in the Merseyside derby away at Everton.

Dominik Szoboszlai's breakthrough was cancelled out by an own goal from Jeremie Frimpong before half-time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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The Reds missed chances either side of the break to claim a fourth consecutive derby win over David Moyes' hosts and Iraola admitted it was two points dropped from his players.

"I think it's not a good result for us. We had the most chances to win the game, the point is not good.

"We had situations, and inside the box with our finishing, the contacts were not clean. We lacked a bit of freshness.

"We were a little bit sloppy with the ball. We lacked this and it made a difference.

"Isak had a great chance to score. It's a shame, it was a good opportunity for us as we wanted to win.

"We conceded one, an own-goal, and it punished us."