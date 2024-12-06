Szoboszlai admits he wants Liverpool to sign Bournemouth's Kirkez

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has reportedly admitted that his club want to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian full-back has been a revelation since arriving in the Premier League.

Now his compatriot states that he could be in line for a huge step up with a move to Anfield in the near future.

"He (Kerkez) is in very good shape, (his signing) is absolutely on the table at Liverpool, the sporting director (Richard Hughes) who took him to England is now at Liverpool," Istvan Sallo, who is a sporting director and said to be close to Szoboszlai's agent Matyas Esterhazy, said on the podcast Teljes Terjedelem.

"We also spoke with Dominik Szoboszlai about this, and he also knows that he is in the picture that their interest (in Kerkez) is real."

