Liverpool could trigger £46M release clause of Athletic Bilbao forward

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams could be set for a Premier League move in the near future.

The creative and rapid winger has been linked to a host of top clubs, including Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, Liverpool are long-standing admirers of Williams and are ready to pounce if he becomes available.

Athletic Club resisted selling him in the summer and the player also wanted to stay.

But if he is available for close to his £46M release clause, Liverpool will be ready.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>