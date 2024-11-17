Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Szoboloszlai visibly upset as ex-Hungary captain Szalai requires emergency medical treatment
Hungary say Adam Szalai is in a "stable condition" after he fell ill during Hungary's Nations League defeat to Holland last night.

The former striker was attended to by medics, with Hungary players visibly upset as he was treated.

Liverpool midfielder and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai was seen wiping away tears as Szalai underwent emergency treatment.

A Hungary statement read: "Adam Szalai fell ill in the first minutes of the Netherlands-Hungary match, but his condition is stable and he is conscious.

"Minutes ago, he was transported by ambulance to an Amsterdam hospital for examination."

Szalai's incident is just the latest involving football and relatively young men falling ill suddenly.

Holland went onto win the Nations League tie on Saturday.

