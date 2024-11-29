Tribal Football
Swinkels signs new contract with Villa

Ansser Sadiq
Swinkels has signed a new contract with Villa as he commits future to the club
Aston Villa’s young talent Sil Swinkels has signed a new contract this week.

The Premier League club have tied down the Dutch defender for the coming years.

Swinkels, who made his senior debut in 2021, has featured in match day squads in the Premier League and Champions League this term.

“We are delighted to see Sil sign his new contract,” said Academy manager Mark Harrison.

“This is a great reflection of not only his development over the last six months but also the consistent high standards he sets himself.

“Sil is a very good role model for our younger Academy players and we were all delighted to see him make his first senior start.

“We look forward to seeing how he continues to develop.”

