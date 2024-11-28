Tribal Football
Most Read
Girona coach Michel insists no underestimating Sturm Graz
Slot admits Liverpool will change tactics due to Vini Jr
Romanov: I was ready to buy Liverpool - and fund it with Gerrard's sale
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin

Juventus winger Conceicao rues Martinez super save for Villa

Paul Vegas
Juventus winger Conceicao rues Martinez super save for Villa
Juventus winger Conceicao rues Martinez super save for VillaAction Plus
Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao rued Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez's performance after last night's 0-0 draw in England.

Conceicao was denied by the Argentine with a wonder save during the Champions League encounter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The on-loan Porto winger was named man-of-the-match afterwards and said: "We only lacked the goal, but a great team performance. In the next matches we must do everything to win.

"That goal was right there (before Martinez's intervention), it just missed the mark and it would have made the difference. 

"I hope to score in the next one, it would be important to get points and move forward in the Champions League."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AConceicao FranciscoMartinez EmilianoAston VillaJuventusFC PortoPremier League
Related Articles
Zola impressed by Juventus midfield pair for Villa draw
Villa boss Emery declares Juventus stalemate as "fantastic"
Aston Villa defeated by Juventus in UYL