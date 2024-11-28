Juventus winger Conceicao rues Martinez super save for Villa

Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao rued Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez's performance after last night's 0-0 draw in England.

Conceicao was denied by the Argentine with a wonder save during the Champions League encounter.

The on-loan Porto winger was named man-of-the-match afterwards and said: "We only lacked the goal, but a great team performance. In the next matches we must do everything to win.

"That goal was right there (before Martinez's intervention), it just missed the mark and it would have made the difference.

"I hope to score in the next one, it would be important to get points and move forward in the Champions League."

