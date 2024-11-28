Digne on Villa's Champions League draw to Juventus: It’s good to get a clean sheet at home

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne admitted he only saw positives from the club's draw with Juventus on Wednesday night as they kept an important clean sheet.

The goalless draw with Italian giants Juventus was the third successive Villa Park clean sheet in the Champions League as manager Unai Emery’s side continued to impress on the European stage.

Villa sit 9th in the table with 10 points from 5 games and are currently above the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Digne was delighted with another solid performance and feels the side can win their next game against Red Bull Leipzig to secure their place in the table’s top 24 positions.

“We take the point,” he said. “I think it’s not a bad result, a clean sheet against a good team, a strong team, and we have to look forward.

“It’s good to get a clean sheet at home, and now we look forward to the Chelsea game. The new format is different, but we’re in a good position at the moment.

“We have to win the next game, and we’ll see what happens.”

