Survey finds Man Utd fans unhappy under owner Ratcliffe

Manchester United supporters are unhappy with the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe so far.

The INEOS chief has a minority stake in the club but is in charge of all football operations.

While he is more popular than the Glazer family that owns the majority of the club, he is still not well-liked.

Per survey of fans by the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, two-thirds of fans are not pleased.

Sixty-five percent of fans are said to be “unhappy with the ownership and management of the club” while 97 percent believe recent changes will “alienate the next generation of fans”.

United fans are the most upset about the raising of ticket prices for certain categories of fans.

There is also outrage at the potential cutting of funding for the disabled supporters’ club.

