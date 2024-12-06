Wrexham chasing Man Utd whizkid Wheatley

League One club Wrexham are hoping to sign a player from the Premier League in January.

The Wales-based club, owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, have been jumping up the divisions at a rapid rate.

Advertisement Advertisement

With a lot of investment in the team, they are likely to continue that trend by bringing in top talent.

Per The Wrexham Insider, they are assessing Ethan Wheatley from Manchester United.

He is not the only player who is likely on their radar, as they chase automatic promotion.

Wrexham currently sit in second place in the third division of English football, two points behind Wycombe having played a game more.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play