REVEALED: Man Utd request meeting with Davies and agents

Manchester United have sounded out Alphonso Davies' camp about scheduling a meeting.

The Canada wing-back is off contract at Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

As such, Davies will be clear to commit to a pre-contract with any foreign club in January ahead of making a Bosman transfer in June.

Sky Deutshland's Christian Falk is reporting United have requested a meeting with Davies and his camp on the other side of the New Year.

Real Madrid are also maintaining their long-term interest in the wing-back.

Davies, 24, has made 214 appearances for Bayern Munich, which he joined in January 2019.

