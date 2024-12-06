Man Utd boss Amorim insists Kukonki (16) "can handle Prem demands"

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has explained calling up academy defender Godwill Kukonki.

The 16 year-old was in the matchday squad for the midweek defeat at Arsenal.

Amorim hopes Kukonki's academy teammates take note of the youngster's promotion.

“He's 16," said the boss to MUTV. "But he impressed me a lot, so it's also a sign to the youth players that they can be here.

"If something happened with the first-team squad, they have to step up and I think he's ready, he's very adult to handle the demands of the Premier League."

 

