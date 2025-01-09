Sunderland whiz Bellingham calm amid Palace, BVB push

Youngster Jobe Bellingham looks set to stay at Sunderland beyond this transfer window.

The brother of Real Madrid and England sensation Jude Bellingham, Jobe has quietly been building his own career.

He has been immense for the Black Cats since arriving from Birmingham for a bargain £1.5 million in 2023.

Per The Sun, the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace are all interested in his signature.

However, there does not appear to be an appetite for any rush exit from Sunderland.

Jobe may want to assess his options and then find a top English or European team where he can break into the first team.