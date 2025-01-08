Palace, Ipswich willing to go higher for Liverpool attacker Doak

Both Crystal Palace and Ipswich are ready to put in bids for Ben Doak this month.

The Liverpool youngster is one who a lot of people believe can go all the way in this sport.

Per The Guardian, the Premier League pair will make second offers after seeing their first bids rejected.

They are both willing to go as high as £20 million for the Scotland international.

Doak has been impressing during a loan spell at Middlesbrough, where Liverpool want to keep him until the summer.