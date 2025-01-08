Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Palace, Ipswich willing to go higher for Liverpool attacker Doak

Ansser Sadiq
Palace, Ipswich willing to go higher for Liverpool attacker Doak
Palace, Ipswich willing to go higher for Liverpool attacker DoakAction Plus
Both Crystal Palace and Ipswich are ready to put in bids for Ben Doak this month.

The Liverpool youngster is one who a lot of people believe can go all the way in this sport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Guardian, the Premier League pair will make second offers after seeing their first bids rejected.

They are both willing to go as high as £20 million for the Scotland international.

Doak has been impressing during a loan spell at Middlesbrough, where Liverpool want to keep him until the summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDoak BenLiverpoolCrystal PalaceIpswichMiddlesbroughChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool stand by asking price for Doak
Palace, Ipswich lodge bids for Liverpool attacker Doak
West Ham open talks with agent for Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath