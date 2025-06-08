Sunderland to raid Man City for Bellingham replacement

Manchester City youngster Charlie Gray is wanted by Sunderland.

The Premier League new-boys see Gray, 19, as a potential successor for Jobe Bellingham. Bellingham is on the brink of signing with Borussia Dortmund.

The Sun says defensive midfielder Gray has a year left on his City deal and could be cashed in if Sunderland firm up their interest.

Borussia Dortmund are expected to pay £25m for Bellingham, with part of that fee to go towards signing Gray.

Meanwhile, Chris Rigg is in talks with Sunderland over a new deal, this despite interest now arriving from Premier League rivals.