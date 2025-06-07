Sunderland reject bid from Dortmund for Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland have reportedly turned down a €25m (£21m/$28.5m) offer from Borussia Dortmund for Jobe Bellingham.

The Bundesliga side remain relentless in their pursuit of the England youth international. After the Premier League side rejected their initial bid, the German giants are expected to return with an improved offer in an effort to seal the deal, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Dortmund are reportedly in agreement with Bellingham on a five-year contract and are now working to reach terms with Sunderland as swiftly as possible.

Bellingham was named in England’s Under-21 squad on Friday for the upcoming UEFA European Championship in Slovakia.

He is set to travel with Lee Carsley’s team, but his involvement could be cut short if a transfer to Borussia Dortmund is completed before Tuesday.