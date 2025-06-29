Tribal Football
Sunderland open talks with Atletico Madrid wing-back Reinildo

Sunderland have joined the Premier League interest in Atletico Madrid wing-back Reinildo Mandava.

Reinildo will come off contract at the end of June and is expected to leave Atletico.

The Guardian says  Sunderland are interested in signing the 31 year-old. Negotiations between the parties are ongoing, and the Black Cats have offered a two-year contract.

Sunderland are back in the Premier League next season for the first time since 2016/2017. This was achieved after winning the playoff final against Sheffield United.

Reinildo has also been linked with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace since the end of last season.

