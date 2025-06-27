Atletico Madrid handed boost in Cristian Romero pursuit

Tribal Football
Cristian Romero was absent from Tottenham's 2024-25 new kit reveal as Atletico Madrid remain keen on brining him to La Liga this summer.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have repeatedly linked the 27-year-old with a move to the Spanish capital following Tottenham’s rollercoaster season.

Romero has since missed the North London’s 2024-25 kit launch, adding fuel to the fire he could be set to leave the club.

Tottenham have no intention of letting their vice-captain leave on the cheap, however, demanding a fee of £60 million for the defender.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is understood to be pushing the club make a deal happen with Romero having previously spoken of his interest in playing in La Liga.

