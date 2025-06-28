Real Betis step in for Forest midfielder Danilo

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo is attracting LaLiga interest.

Real Betis are making a move for the Brazilian, who was expected to be on his way to Lyon this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lyon were ready to pay £20m for Danilo, but the deal is now off after OL were demoted to Ligue 2 due to financial irregularities.

Now Betis are stepping in and aim to set up an initial loan deal with Forest for the midfielder, says the Daily Mail.

Danilo joined Forest in January 2023 for £16m from Palmeiras.