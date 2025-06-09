Sunderland hero Gabbiadini: Bellingham good for us - as Dortmund will be for him

Sunderland hero Marco Gabbiadini believes Borussia Dortmund will be a good move for Jobe Bellingham.

The midfielder is on the brink of a £25m switch to Dortmund, where his older brother, Jude, spent three years before joining Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gabbiadini told BBC Sport: "The Bundesliga is somewhere between the Championship and the Premier League.

"It's a way of stepping up, maybe a little bit of less pressure. There are some financial advantages of going abroad as well."

A good Sunderland spell

He also said: "It was a bit of a surprise when he came to Sunderland. Not because we weren't a big enough club, but because he was such a hot talent.

"Birmingham were in a similar position to us in the league, it wasn't a massive step up at that stage.

"He's been very good for us. Do I think he's as good as his brother? Not from what I've seen so far, but there is nothing wrong with that.

"If he's 80% as good as his brother, he will still be a very good footballer. So in some respects, let it be, let it progress as he wants."