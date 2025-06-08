Sunderland to pounce as Henderson facing Ajax exit

Premier League new-boys Sunderland are eyeing Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The Mirror says Ajax are ready to release Henderson, 35, this summer.

The former Liverpool captain is now back in the England squad, but Ajax management are ready to move forward without the veteran. Henderson's £100,000-a-week wages are the biggest issue for Ajax chiefs.

Watching developments are Sunderland, where Henderson began his pro career before being sold to Liverpool.

Henderson would be open to a return to Wearside knowing England coach Thomas Tuchel has told him he can keep his place so long as he is playing consistently.

However, he will have to accept a hefty cut on his Ajax salary to make the switch.