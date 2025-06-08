Jobe Bellingham set to sign for Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham of Sunderland celebrates getting promoted back to the Premier League

England U21 midfielder Jobe Bellingham has agreed terms to leave Sunderland for Borussia Dortmund in a deal reported at around £31 million including add-ons.

The Bedlington-born starlet joins the German club on a five-year contract following Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League.

Dortmund has reportedly agreed a fixed fee of approximately €33 million, with up to €5 million in performance-related bonuses for the 19-year-old.

Additionally, Sunderland has secured a 15 per cent sell-on clause for any future sale.

If the deal reaches its full potential, it will become Sunderland's largest outgoing transfer, eclipsing the £30 million sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton in 2017.

It would also be Dortmund's most expensive signing, surpassing their 2016 acquisition of Ousmane Dembele.

Arriving at Sunderland in 2023 for an initial £1.5 million from Birmingham City, Bellingham emerged as a keystone in the Black Cats' midfield, registering 11 goals and four assists across 90 appearances and playing a vital role in securing promotion via the playoffs.

His explosive performance in the Championship earned him a place in the league's Team of the Season and the Young Player of the Year award 2024/25.

Following the Jude blueprint

Jobe follows in the footsteps of his older brother Jude Bellingham, who made his breakthrough at Dortmund before earning a £115 million move to Real Madrid.

Like Jude's journey, this move offers Jobe a stage renowned for nurturing young talent.

Faced with reported interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and several Premier League clubs, Bellingham opted for Dortmund, pledging his allegiance to a club whose environment echoes the family's preferences.

For Borussia Dortmund, the clock is ticking - they aim for Bellingham to be registered in time to feature in their FIFA Club World Cup squad, before the tournament kicks off in mid-June.

