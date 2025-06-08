Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool's record bid for Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen have rejected Liverpool's latest offer for Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool have tabled a British record bid of £100m up front plus £13m in bonuses for Wirtz.

Advertisement Advertisement

But The Times says Bayer have turned down the proposal.

Bayer are insisting Wirtz will only leave for £126m and for now are refusing to budge on their valuation.

For their part, Liverpool chief Richard Hughes is pushing to sign the Germany international before Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer window shuts.