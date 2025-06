Sunderlanbd go for Brighton target Bischoff

Sunderland are eyeing Brondby youngster Clement Bischoff.

The Telegraph says Sunderland are keen on the winger, who pulled out of a move to Brighton in January.

Bischoff broke into the Brondby senior team last season, making 29 appearances in total.

The attacking prospect has a contract to 2026.

Sunderland are now preparing a bid for the Denmark U21 international to be tabled in the coming days.