Brighton willing to splash out for Liverpool attacker Elliott

Brighton are making a move for Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott.

The Sun says the Seagulls are aware of Elliott's situation at Liverpool, where he has admitted he is considering his options this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brighton are said to have funds available and are willing to commit to £40m to convince Liverpool to sell.

Nottingham Forest have also expressed interest, but Elliott has resisted their enquiry. It's been suggested Elliott doesn't see his style of play suiting manager Nuno's system.

Elliott made 45 appearances across all competitions last season, contributing four goals and three assists.