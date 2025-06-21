Brighton on brink of signing Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Ramming
Brighton are closing a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Nils Ramming.
The 18 year-old Swede is days away from completing a move to the Seagulls, reports Absolut Fussball.
Ramming has a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to 2026 and has been with the Germans since 2021.
It's suggested Brighton will pay an initial €850,000 fee rising to €1.3m in bonuses.
Last season, the 18-year-old played for the reserve team in the German fourth division, making 30 league appearances.
In April, Frankfurter Rundschau reported that several English clubs were showing interest in Ramming.