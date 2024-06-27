Sunderland coup as Rigg commits

Sunderland prospect Chris Rigg has decided to sign a three-year contract at the club.

The Championship side had been concerned that they may lose him to big teams this summer.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United were being linked to his signature.

Per Fabrizio Romano, he has signed a new deal that will take him to 2027 at the very least.

However, the deal may not stop speculation about his future, especially if Premier League clubs make big offers.

There is a consensus that Rigg may feel that he needs one more year at Sunderland before making a big move.