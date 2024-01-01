Borussia Dortmund go for Leeds whiz Gray

Leeds United talent Archie Gray is a target for Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The German giants have made such a move before, securing Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City a few years ago.

Now they are targeting Gray, as German outlet BILD states that they are hoping to secure him this summer.

Gray has already played first team football for Leeds and has impressed in the Championship. Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked.

The 18-year-old has a contract that runs until 2028, but is available for the right fee.

There are said to be several Premier League clubs also circling for his signature.