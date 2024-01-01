Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Borussia Dortmund go for Leeds whiz Gray

Borussia Dortmund go for Leeds whiz Gray
Borussia Dortmund go for Leeds whiz Gray
Borussia Dortmund go for Leeds whiz GrayAction Plus
Leeds United talent Archie Gray is a target for Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The German giants have made such a move before, securing Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City a few years ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now they are targeting Gray, as German outlet BILD states that they are hoping to secure him this summer.

Gray has already played first team football for Leeds and has impressed in the Championship. Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked.

The 18-year-old has a contract that runs until 2028, but is available for the right fee.

There are said to be several Premier League clubs also circling for his signature.

Mentions
ChampionshipPremier LeagueGray ArchieLeedsDortmundLiverpoolManchester UnitedBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Big Prem trio chasing Leeds winger Gray
Tottenham plan bid for Leeds whiz Gray
Liverpool set Morton price as RB Leipzig keen