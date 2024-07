Wolves join Palace in pursuit of Sunderland winger Clarke

Wolves join Palace in pursuit of Sunderland winger Clarke

Wolves are eyeing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The Express & Star says Wolves are weighing up a move for the attacker.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Tottenham and Leeds prospect's form last season has already attracted interest from Crystal Palace.

Clarke is rated at £25-30m by Sunderland.

The player's representatives feel he is now ready to make the move to the Premier League.