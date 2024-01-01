Palace push for Sunderland attacker Bellingham

Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham is being linked with Premier League clubs this summer.

The talented midfielder, whose brother shone for Real Madrid this season, is a key target for Crystal Palace.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the London club are hoping to finalize an agreement with Sunderland.

The two parties are not close on a deal, but there is optimism that an understanding can be found.

The younger Bellingham does want to make the move, as Palace have a reputation for developing young players.

They will also be flush with cash, as they are selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.