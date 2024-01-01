Tribal Football
Palace push for Sunderland attacker Bellingham
Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham is being linked with Premier League clubs this summer.

The talented midfielder, whose brother shone for Real Madrid this season, is a key target for Crystal Palace.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the London club are hoping to finalize an agreement with Sunderland.

The two parties are not close on a deal, but there is optimism that an understanding can be found.

The younger Bellingham does want to make the move, as Palace have a reputation for developing young players.

They will also be flush with cash, as they are selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

