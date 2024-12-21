Sunderland boss Le Bris eager to keep hold of Liverpool target Ogunsuyi

Sunderland boss Roger Le Bris is eager to see Trey Ogunsuyi stay.

The 17 year-old striker is a target for Liverpool ahead of the January market, says The Sun.

But Le Bris said: "He's very young and probably Riggy (Chris Rigg), Tommy (Watson) and Jobe (Bellingham) are the best examples to follow in our club.

“When you move to another club with a very strong squad you have to find the right environment to develop yourself.

“I don't know. Social media and so on can talk a lot but at the end if we create the right environment and the player, his family and agents are rational, we are in a good place to create the right pathway for him.”