Norwich's Thorup says Liverpool loanee must earn game time and will not terminate the deal

Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon has to earn game time at Norwich City this season.

That is the view of the club’s head coach, who spoke after the youngster made his first appearance for more than three weeks.

Gordon came off the bench in the 83rd minute, unable to help the team in a loss to Burnley.

Canaries boss Johannes Thorup stated: "I don’t think I will consider now whether he should go back in January because I see such a busy schedule. So I can easily see that he could make his way into the team again if he’s training well and doing his stuff like he’s supposed to do, then there is a way in for him.

“At the end, it is also up to him in his career what his next step should be. If he wants to stay here and fight, I would be more than happy about it because we need good players, and he is definitely a good player. He’s struggling to get into the team with all it takes physically and especially tactically.

“As a football team, we need more than 20 players to create the competition that we want to have. It’s a natural thing, and for the moment, he is out of the team because I prioritise some of the others.”