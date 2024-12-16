Ajax captain Henderson talks Liverpool AND Sunderland return rumours

Ajax captain Jordan Henderson admits he's happy seeing Liverpool top of the Premier League table.

The former Reds captain is also pleased seeing Dutch coach Arne Slot succeeding at Anfield.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said after Ajax's victory over Almere City: “He (Slot) Is doing great. They win almost every game and most players are fit. That's his way of tackling this. Each manager does it in his own way.

“Of course it has been my club since I was a little kid. I like to see them do well, but I enjoy playing here at Ajax.

“I came here to help this club and from the moment I entered here I feel like we are improving ourselves. Hopefully we can continue this way, because there is nothing going on between me and Sunderland. There has never been contact and I just focus on my task here."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play