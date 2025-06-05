Tribal Football
Sunderland announce nine departures

Sunderland have announced the departures of nine players after winning promotion to the Premier League.

On the day the Black Cats were confirming the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fee from Roma, Sunderland were also announcing a raft of departures.

Loan pair Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed have returned to their parent clubs, Bournemouth and Lens respectively.

Tommy Watson also departs after being signed by Brighton.

Sunderland U21 players Ben Crompton, Cuba Mitchell, Caden Kelly, and Kelechi Chibueze will leave, as will second-year scholars Aaron Chungh and Daniel Parker.

 

Contracts signed

Meanwhile, Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge, Marshall Burke, and Daniel Cameron have signed contract extensions and Ethan Moore and Timur Tutierov have been offered new deals.

