Liverpool receive huge boost for Kerkez as Bournemouth have bid rejected

Liverpool have received a huge boost for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez this week as the club have their bid for a replacement rejected.

As reported by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, the Cherries attempted to sign Rennes defender Adrien Truffert as they prepare to fill the gap potentially left by Kerkez's departure to the Premier League champions in the coming months. However, Rennes have turned down Bournemouth's bid which although it does not speed up Kerkez’s departure, does suggest that the club are attempting to bring in a replacement ahead of his switch.

Manager Andoni Iraola's has already seen Dean Huijsen leave the club to join Real Madrid in a major defensive blow and will not want to see Kerkez leave before a top defender takes his place. Kerkez would likely replace Andy Robertson, who turns 32 at the end of the season and is coming off the back of another underwhelming campaign.

Liverpool received another huge boost this week as Manchester City are now pursuing Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri, suggesting that they have pulled out of the race for Kerkez. This allows manager Arne Slot a clear shot at Kerkez, who is destined to sign for Liverpool this summer after months of speculation especially now that Bournemouth are attempting to sign a quick replacement.