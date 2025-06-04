PSG enter talks with Bournemouth defender as Liverpool are close to snapping up Kerkez

European champions Paris St Germain have opened talks with Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi.

The Cherries are in for another defensive loss after Real Madrid completed the £50M signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen after activating his release clause in May as the Ligue 1 champions swoop in for Zabarnyi. PSG are yet to make an offer but journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the club is in talks with the Bournemouth star.

“Club to club talks between PSG and Bournemouth for Ilya Zabarnyi have already taken place.

“Luis Campos, monitoring the defender for years and now actively working to sign him.

“There are two more options on PSG shortlist for new CB in case #AFCB refuse to sell Ilya.”

Meanwhile Liverpool are prepared to try and sign Kerkez this summer in a deal that has been on the cusp for some months as they seek to find a replacement for Andrew Robertson who is entering the twilight of his career. If Zabarnyi were to depart, a deal for Kerkez may be more difficult as manager Andoni Iraola tries to protect his side who are being raided by top European sides.

The Cherries impressed everyone under Iraola in the 2024/25 season and that campaign has clearly caught the eye of several sides who have pounced on the side as soon as the summer transfer window has begun. With the loss of Kerkez, Zabarnyi and Hujisen, Iraola will struggle to keep his side to the same standards unless serious investment in the squad is made.