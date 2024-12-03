Summerville on West Ham's poor form: If we believe and stay together anything is possible

West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville has injected confidence into his side after their poor start to the season.

After arriving from Leeds United in the summer, Summerville had found game time hard to come by in the opening stages of this season under manager Julen Lopetegui. However, after scoring against Manchester United he has started every game since.

As the Hammers prepare to face Leicester City on Tuesday night, the winger spoke to the club's website about how happy he is about making the move to East London and why patience is key at a Premier League side packed full of world-class players.

“I’m very happy here and very happy with my choice of West Ham,” he said. “They’ve received me very well, the fans, the players and the staff. I was really committed to and trusted the project (at West Ham) and where they see me in a year. I trust in my own ability and quality, so I see myself playing here for years to show my quality.

“He (Lopetegui) said he could change my game and help me develop, he loved my game, my goals from the left side and what I could bring to the team. He said he could help me be more important with my goals and assists to take my game to the next step. I was really committed and I trusted in the plan.

“Every player wants to play, but you have to keep patient. I came into a new team where there’s already a starting XI, then it was just for me to come into the starting XI and show in training why I have to be there.”

