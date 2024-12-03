Allegri, Potter considered at West Ham ahead of Lopetegui crunch game

West Ham United are said to be eyeing up candidates to replace under-fire manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers are keen to move on from the Spaniard, as they view his appointment as a mistake.

Per The Guardian and other sources, they will look at the game against Leicester City in midweek as the last chance.

If they do not win that game, Lopetegui is at real risk of being given his marching orders.

The source adds that Porto boss Sergio Conceicao is one of the names on West Ham’s wishlist.

They are also assessing former Juventus manager Max Allegri and ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter.

