Faes rallies Leicester teammates for West Ham clash

Leicester City centre half Wout Faes expects another tough test for the Foxes in midweek.

Faes and his teammates will be taking on West Ham United at the King Power Stadium.

New boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge for the game, which Leicester must win if they want to move away from the relegation zone.

"We've only kept one clean sheet and that's not enough, so I hope we can improve and get more because that will help the team," Faes told the media.

"I don't think we have to panic or are in trouble already, but we know how difficult the league is. A series of winning a few games in a row will be our focus to turn things around.

"It's the highest league in the world. Every team can beat each other and every player has quality so it's not for nothing, the Premier League."

"They had a good game (last time on the road) but they have struggled at times," he added on the Hammers.

"They are a quality side though and like I said, in the Premier League there is no bad team, but West Ham are one of the sides that don't want to be where they are, same as us.

"It was a bittersweet memory the last time we faced West Ham because I scored my first goal but obviously we got relegated. I wish it came at a different moment but it was still a proud moment to score my first goal.

"I'd like to score more goals but there's so much work done on set-pieces now. We define areas and it depends on the delivery as well but I'd like to improve and find the goal always."

